WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A 93-year-old man who suffers from diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease has been reported missing out of Wickliffe.

According to the Wickliffe Police Department, Frank Skufca was reported missing on Tuesday around 12:10 a.m. from his home on Ridgewick Drive. Skufca is considered to be endangered.

According to police, Skufca was in the process of driving to the men’s center in Wickliffe.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having grey hair and brown eyes. He was driving a red 2017 Ford Fusion with Ohio plate number 221YSB, according to police.

Police as that anyone who sees Skufca or the vehicle involved call 911.