93-year old Odessa McGrady stands for 8 minutes, 46 seconds with walker in solidarity for George Floyd

by: Mikayla Newton

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After 93-year old, Odessa McGrady, returned home from the hospital, she and her oldest daughter were watching George Floyd’s memorial when Reverend Al Sharpton told everyone to stand.

18 News received a photo showing Odessa standing for part of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds. This represents the amount of time former officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

“That’s the least I could do. My daughter, Jean, was with me. She stood up and I told her I don’t know if I’ll make the 8 minutes and 46 seconds, but I’m going to try. This is the last straw,” said McGrady.

McGrady who has seen other civil rights protests in her lifetime says it’s time for a change.

