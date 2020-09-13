911 lines down in Lyndhurst, officials warn

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Police are alerting Lynhurst residents that the 911 lines are down in the community.
According to an emergency notification from Cuyahoga County, the lines were reported down around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Lyndhurst police are advising residents to call (440) 442-1234 for any and all emergency and non-emergency calls.
It is unclear at this time when the 911 line will be restored.
FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.
