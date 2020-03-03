911 dispatcher suspended after Ohio man dies from stroke

CINCINNATI (The Cincinnati Enquirer) — An Ohio emergency dispatcher accused of violating several procedures while taking a call about a man who later died from a stroke has been suspended.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the dispatcher’s suspension was the result of an investigation by Cincinnati’s Emergency Communication Center of a Jan. 12 call.

The 911 call came from the victim’s neighbor.

The neighbor said the patient might not “want help.”

The investigation shows the resident continued to insist that the resident is “getting worse and worse” and that “he’s gonna die,” but the dispatcher insisted they couldn’t “force” help on him. The man died the next day.