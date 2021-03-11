911 caller fined, accused of making ‘profane, abusive and harassing’ comments to operator

HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas resident Marlin Hamilton was arrested after calling 911 multiple times using “profane, abusive and harassing” comments to 911 operators, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies report.

On March 9, 2021, deputies were called out to a Houston residence in reference to an assault. When deputies arrived they investigated the assault, but charges were declined by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office due to mutual combat, according to investigators.

Hamilton was reportedly angry after not getting the conclusion he wanted, so he called 911 operators multiple times “harassing them and cussing them out.” Hamilton was accused of abuse of 911.

Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He was charged with Harassing Communication and is now out on bond.