911 call: New details released on the murder of Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson

CLEVELAND –Information has just been released to the Fox 8 I-TEAM shedding new light on what happened the night the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was murdered.

A cousin of Frank Q. Jackson told a dispatcher he was shot several times on Sept. 19. He was found on the ground outside a home on Anita Kennedy Avenue, near East 70th Street and Kinsman Road.

“Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson asked me to drop him off somewhere, when I dropped him off to go pick up his motorcycle the dude jumped out of a gray Chrysler, tinted windows, and shot him,” the woman told a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

She described the suspect’s vehicle as a gray Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

She also told the dispatcher that Frank Q. Jackson wanted to be dropped off so he could get a red and white dirt bike. He was found lying near it.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Frank Q. Jackson suffered gunshot wounds to his head, torso, and extremities, causing visceral, vascular, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.

Cleveland homicide detectives have not yet made an arrest in the case and are continuing to investigate.

The city is refusing to release body camera video of officers who responded to the scene, stating they are part of a criminal investigation and not public record. However, the city routinely releases body camera videos of other ongoing criminal investigations.

Frank Q. Jackson, is one of more than 130 people that have been killed on city streets this year.

The mayor’s grandson had a criminal past. He was charged with felonious assault and failure to comply related to a Jan. 24 police chase in Parma. He also faced domestic violation accusations late last year.

In January 2020, Frank Q. Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to assault. Police said he punched and choked an 18-year-old woman before hitting her with a metal truck hitch.