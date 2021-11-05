91-year-old woman found dead in a bush in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in South Euclid are investigating the suspected homicide of an elderly woman.

The body of 91-year-old Essie Henry was found in the bushes at Colony on Warrensville Center Rd. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police had responded to a call of a welfare check.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirms it is a suspected homicide but has not released a cause of death.

An autopsy is underway.

Police tell FOX 8 Henry lived in the area and that there were bumps on her body but did not get into more detail.

“We have been in contact with the decedents’ family, and they are cooperating with the investigation,” South Euclid police said.

Contact the South Euclid Police Department at (216)381-1234 if you have any information.