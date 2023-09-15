SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A 91-year-old didn’t stop before making a left turn and hit a motorcyclist, according to The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened Thursday, Sept. 14, at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 101 and Township Road 188 in Clinton Township.

Troopers say the elderly man from Tiffin was driving a small SUV on State Route 101 and attempted to turn onto Township Road 188.

The impact of the crash threw the motorcyclist, identified as Joseph Knott, 45, of Tiffin, from his bike. Officials say Knott was not wearing a helmet, landed in the roadway, and was killed in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.



