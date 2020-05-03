1  of  3
90s kids get ready! Dunkaroos are coming back to store shelves this month

Courtesy of General Mills

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — If you grew up in the 90s, then you’re sure to remember the popular snack Dunkaroos.

Kids loved opening up the fun container which included a cookies and frosting combo.

Last year, we reported that the sweet treat was coming back and now we know when.

According to General Mills, Dunkaroos will return to store shelves this month.

They’ll start rolling out in 7-Eleven stores at the end of May and then at other convenient stores and grocery stores nationwide by July.

Dunkaroos originally hit the market back in 1992 and then went away in 2012.

