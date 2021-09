LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 17: A general view of atmosphere at The Grove Hosts Dancing With The Stars Dance Lab With pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Whitney Carson and Sharna Burgess at The Grove on August 17, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated )

(WJW) – The new cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced this week on GMA, and there is someone for almost every audience.

Click through our slideshow to see who will be hitting the dance floor when the show kicks off on September 20.

Jimmie Allen is a country music artist and the 2021 Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)

Melanie C, better known as Sporty Spice, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Christine Chiu is a philanthropist and one of the stars of Netflix’s “Bling Empire” (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Emmy nominated actress Melora Hardin is known for roles in “Transparent,” “The Office,” and “The Bold Type” (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Olivia Jade Giannulli is a YouTuber whose parents, Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, went to prison in the 2019 college admissions scandal (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for WCRF)

Cast as the first Black bachelor, Matt James operates nonprofit ABC Food Tours (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for the Delta SkyMiles® American Express Card Portfolio )

Amanda Kloots is host of “The Talk,” and a former trainer and Broadway dancer. She documented her late husband Nick Cordero’s lengthy battle with COVID-19 (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga)

“SWEEP THE LEG!” Martin Kove ran the Cobra Kai karate school in the Karate Kid movies and is reprising his role in the show “Cobra Kai” (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Suni Lee is an American gymnast who won all around gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is one of Cleveland’s Own. He’s also an actor and media personality. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party)

Kenya Moore is a former Miss USA but better known as a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images WE tv)

Brian Austin Green played dreamy David Silver on the hit show 90210 (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN

JoJo Siwa rose to stardom on “Dance Moms.” She is a singer, actress, and YouTuber. She will be the first to compete with a dance pro of the same sex. She came out as LGBTQ in 2021(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Iman Shumpert is a professional basketball player won the NBA championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Not pictured: Cody Rigsby – a Peloton instructor and former professional dancer.