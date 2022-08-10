(WJW) – ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress Denise Dowse is in the hospital fighting for her life, her sister confirmed in a social media post over the weekend.

The 64-year-old actress’s sister, Tracey Dowse, said Sunday that Denise is in a coma that was brought on by meningitis.

The post says doctors aren’t sure when she will come out of the coma.

“She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” her sister said in the post.

The actress is known for playing Yvonne Teasley in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ along with roles in other series like ‘The Guardian’ and ‘Insecure.’ She has also appeared in a variety of films over the years.