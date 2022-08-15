(WJW) — Actress Denise Dowse has died, according to her sister in an Instagram post. She was 64.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey Dowse posted on Sunday.

Tracey Dowse posted last week that Denise was in a coma brought on by meningitis.

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member,” the post said in part. “Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

The actress is known for playing Yvonne Teasley in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ along with roles in other series like ‘The Guardian’ and ‘Insecure.’ She has also appeared in a variety of films over the years.

Tracey Dowse said she’ll provide her sister’s Celebration of Life information at a later time in an Instagram post.