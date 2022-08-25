(WJW) – ‘Beverly Hills, 90210‘ star Joe E. Tata has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, his daughter confirmed Thursday.

The 85-year-old was best known for his role as Nat Busschio, the owner of the Peach Pit diner in the 90’s teen drama.

Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Joe E. Tata, Vincent Young, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry & Tori Spelling (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018.

His daughter, Kelly, started a GoFundMe page last October to raise funds during Tata’s battle with the disease.

In an update on the page, Kelly said her father passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

“My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans. I’m also especially grateful to Joanna Konjevod for caring for my father in his final years and allowing me to be there to hold his hand in his final moments.”

In the post, Kelly said the remaining funds from the GoFundMe will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend,” she said.

Former ‘90210’ costar Ian Ziering paid tribute to Tata on Instagram, saying the actor was, “One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

Ziering went on to say, “He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was.”

Denise Dowse, known for playing Yvonne Teasley in ‘90210,’ died earlier this month at the age of 64.