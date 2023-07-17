**Related Video Above: Do this if you win the Powerball in Ohio, experts say.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winning can be fun, but so far no one has won the ever-growing Powerball jackpot, which is currently the third largest in the game’s history.

Monday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $900 million, or $465.1 million in cash.

The night’s winning numbers were:

05, 08, 09, 17 and 41 and Powerball 21. The Power Play is 4X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.