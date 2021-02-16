90-year-old walks 6 miles in the snow to receive her COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE, Wa. (WJW) — After trying every which way to secure an appointment to get her COVID-19 vaccination, a 90-year-old woman from Seattle set off on foot — in the snow — when one finally opened.

The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman tried grocery stores, pharmacies and her state health department in an effort to get a vaccine. Her daughter, Ruth Goldman, of Buffalo, even tried to help from there.

Then Friday, Fran found an appointment for Sunday at Seattle Children’s Hospital, which was about three miles away.

Saturday, there were several inches of snow. So she did a trial run, bundling up and grabbing her walking sticks. She made it about two-thirds of the way to the hospital, and decided she would be able to make it the whole way for her appointment.

So on Sunday, she again bundled up and set out. She made it to her appointment in one hour and 15 minutes — only five minutes late.

“It was not easy going,” she told the Seattle Times. “It was challenging.”

Ruth Goldman told Fox 8 her mother lived in the Cincinnati area for nearly 60 years. She said her family members are “outside people.”

“My mother isn’t going to let a little snow stop her from getting the vaccine,” she told the Seattle Times. “She was willing to walk however many miles there and back to get it.”

Read more here.