90 mph chase through East Cleveland ends in rollover crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating a chase and crash that happened Sunday evening.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the driver of a red Pontiac Grand Am for operating without headlights, fake tags, and reckless operation.

Police say the driver kept going and threw a white powder onto the road.

The Grand Am hit a vehicle at Euclid Ave. and Highland Rd.











As officers got out of their cruisers to perform a stop, the Grand Am driver hit a squad car and kept going.

According to police, the driver reached speeds of 90mph at Euclid Ave. and Tungsten Rd. and lost control.

The car rolled multiple times and crashed through and electrical pole.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

Neither was seriously hurt.

The passenger had an active felony warrant, according to police.

Neither the passenger, nor the driver has been identified.

