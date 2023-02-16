NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rescue operation took place on Goat Island in Niagara Falls after a woman jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her 5-year-old son around 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to New York State Parks officials.

Officials say the woman is dead, while the child was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital with a head injury. The incident took place between Terrapin Point and the Cave of the Winds, and the pair were located approximately 70 yards below the railing.

In a Wednesday press release, Parks police said that the 5-year-old child had undergone surgery and remains in critical condition. Additionally, they stated the family involved was not from the immediate area.

Parks police and Niagara fire traveled down the Cave of the Winds elevator to try to resuscitate both of them. Fire officials say that after lengthy CPR was administered to the woman, it was determined she had died.

“Our rescuers along with Niagara Falls fire were able to reach both of the victims pretty quickly,” New York State Parks police Captain Chris Rola said. “Although today’s nice out, it’s pretty icy down there. So it’s real tough terrain that our guys and girls were able to get through and get to them and provide that life-saving care and do everything they could.”

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 988.