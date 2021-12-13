9-year-old who died from injuries sustained in Cleveland house fire identified

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of the two children who died in the Sunday morning house fire on Cleveland’s west side has been identified.

Nine-year-old Myla Leary died from injuries she sustained from the fire, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire happened around midnight Sunday in a large house with multiple units on W.54th Street, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

EMS says five adults and three children were taken to the hospital. Two of the children who later died at the hospital were 9-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

The name of the 9-year-old male victim has not yet been released.