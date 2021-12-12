9-year-old twins in serious condition after house fire on Cleveland’s west side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire says crews battled a house fire on the city’s west side Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around midnight about a fire in a large house with multiple units on W.54th Street, according to a statement from the department.

EMS says five adults and three children were transported to the hospital. Two of the children, 9-year-old twins – a boy and a girl, are in serious condition.

The damage to the house is estimated at $20,000.

The fire department says there were no working smoke detectors in the house and the cause of the fire was electrical. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral