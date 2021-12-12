9-year-old twins in serious condition after house fire on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire says crews battled a house fire on the city’s west side Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around midnight about a fire in a large house with multiple units on W.54th Street, according to a statement from the department.

EMS says five adults and three children were transported to the hospital. Two of the children, 9-year-old twins – a boy and a girl, are in serious condition.

The damage to the house is estimated at $20,000.

The fire department says there were no working smoke detectors in the house and the cause of the fire was electrical.