9-year-old trying to cross Rio Grande dies of apparent drowning

EAGLE PASS, Texas (WJW) — A 9-year-old child died last Saturday after trying to cross the Rio Grande, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP says agents were called to assist three individuals who were stranded on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River.

When officials arrived on scene they reportedly found a woman and her two children, ages 3 and 9, unresponsive.

Officials attempted life-saving measures on the 9-year-old. However, the child remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

CBP did not release the cause of death, however, officials with the Eagle Pass Fire Department told NBC News it was an apparent drowning.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this small child,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in the release. “During these hard times our agents remain resilient, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to preserve human life.”

CBP says the mother and 3-year-old regained consciousness.