BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A young boy was taken to the hospital following a near drowning in Bratenahl Sunday, police said.

An officer was reportedly dispatched to the 13600 block of Lakeshore Boulevard just after 2 p.m. for a call saying a 9-year-old boy was not breathing and unconscious at a home.

The 911 dispatcher reportedly talked people on site through CPR and the child was breathing and awake by the time the officer arrived on scene.

The victim’s mother Rebecca Copes told the officer her son Gavin was playing in their backyard pool with friends, when other children noticed the boy was not moving in the water. He reportedly had been playing with another 9-year-old boy to see who could hold their breath underwater the longest.

When the friend realized Gavin was not moving, he reportedly got him out of the pool. Police do not believe Gavin hit his head in the incident.

Gavin was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by EMS.