9-year-old named honorary lacrosse team member for Hiram College

HIRAM, Ohio (WJW) -- A very special day for a 9-year-old boy from Twinsburg who is battling a chronic disease.

Julian Zimmerman, a third-grader, was named an honorary team member on Hiram College's lacrosse team.

"I got a hat, and this jersey with a number that I picked. I picked 23 and they didn't have a 23 on their team so, that's why I'm number 23," said Julian.

This is all made possible thanks to an organization called Team Impact, a Boston-based non-profit that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes.