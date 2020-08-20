9-year-old Middletown girl dies after months battling ‘medical mystery’, COVID-19

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A 9-year-old girl from Middletown has passed away after battling what doctors called a medical mystery and COVID-19.

According to Facebook posts by Middletown City Schools, Dorielis Reyes, an elementary student there, passed away Wednesday.

WLWT reports that Reyes’ mother, Doranny Paula, said her daughter started walking strangely, dragging one of her feet back in May. After she was hospitalized, Dorielis started to lose mobility in other parts of her body.

She tested positive for COVID-19 at that time.

WLWT reports she was in the hospital for months undergoing MRIs, biopsies and treatments after discovering inflammation in her brain. Experts from all over the world were consulted.

A cause was never determined, and it’s not known if COVID-19 was related to the illness.

Her teachers described her as “full of life.”

“She was a kind, quiet leader and she always had a friendly word for her classmates. She absolutely loved school and she would bounce down the halls with her positive, upbeat attitude,” the district’s Facebook post states.

Dorielis’ family has a GoFundMe set up to help cover bills and expenses. So far, it’s raised over $19,500.

