LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida (WJW) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child who was killed by a falling palm tree Sunday.

According to authorities from the sheriff’s office, the young girl was playing outside with friends when it happened.

According to local news reports, deputies said the girl was playing with a strap that connected two trees when one of the trees collapsed on her.

The little girl and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital. The little girl died at the hospital. The boy is expected to survive.

According to WPTV, the fallen palm tree showed signs of decay.

The sheriff’s office believes the death was an accident but is continuing to investigate.