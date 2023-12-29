OHIO (WJW) – A 9-year-old girl from Flermont County has died after getting the flu, the Ohio Department of Health reported Friday.

This is the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season.

Flu activity in Ohio has been increasing since early December and current activity is high, according to the ODH.

The ODH said flu activity usually peaks between December and February in the state.

Since the start of the season, over 900 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio. According to the ODH, this is below the five-year average for this time in the season.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA. “We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease.”

The ODH said flu vaccines are available at most doctor’s offices, health departments and pharmacies.

To avoid spreading the flu or other illnesses, the ODH said its important to wash your hands, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Ohio generally reports between one and six influenza-associated pediatric deaths each year.

According to the ODH, Clermont County Public Health is investigating the girl’s death.

Click here for more information about flu activity in Ohio.