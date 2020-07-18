9-year-old accidentally shot by stepfather, Cleveland police report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have confirmed that a 9-year-old boy was shot earlier this morning.

Arriving on scene at West 93 Street at around 11 a.m., police reported that the boy was shot in the hand and upper leg by his stepfather.

Cleveland police reported that “preliminary information indicates that this occurred accidentally.”

Cleveland EMS reported the boy was in serious condition and was transported to the hospital.

All parties remained on scene when the police arrived and an investigation is ongoing.

