LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police said they’ve arrested nine teens in connection to a vehicle theft ring that has affected the city.

Lorain, like many communities across the country, has seen a huge spike in thefts of certain models of Kias and Hyundais, after online videos revealed they were easy to start without keys due to a security flaw.

Just in the last month and a half (May 6-June 15), Lorain police have investigated 50 instances of vehicle thefts or attempted thefts of those vehicles. Police said they suspected a criminal organization of adults and boys were behind the thefts.

The big arrests came on two separate instances.

After a Hyundai was stolen on June 9, police were able to track the vehicle parked at a home on the 2300 block of East 37th Street. Searching the premises led to four juveniles and one adult being arrested, police said.

Then, responding to an attempted theft on the city’s east side on June 15, police said they found a stolen vehicle in an alley and another car with broken windows. Multiple people were found hiding in the area and four arrests were made.

The males arrested are between the ages of 13 and 19 and are currently at Lorain County Jail or Lorain County Detention Center, depending on age. Charges range from complicity to receiving stolen property to grand theft of a motor vehicle.

“Many of the individuals charged with crimes in this investigation are well-known to the Lorain Police Department, several of whom are either actively on probation due to prior criminal convictions or are currently facing unrelated criminal charges,” police said in a statement.

More charges may be forthcoming in this case and court dates have not been announced.

Those who may have any more information regarding the thefts are advised to call detectives at 440-204-2105.