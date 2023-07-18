[In the player above, learn more about over-the-counter Narcan, which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There were at least nine suspected drug overdose deaths in a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, according to Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson, who issued a public health alert on Tuesday.

“In light of the recent alert, this is discouraging. This is the highest number of suspected overdose deaths we’ve had within a 24-hour period. As best we know, this spike is largely driven by fentanyl.” Gilson is quoted in a news release. “Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are still meaningful harm reduction strategies.”

Nine people ranging in age from 26 years old to 65 years old, each from Cleveland, Bay Village or Mayfield Heights, died of overdoses on Sunday, July 16, and Monday, July 17, according to the release. They include seven men and two women.

The medical examiner’s office encourages residents to come up with a harm reduction plan if they or anyone they know is using opioids or in recovery:

Have naloxone and fentanyl test strips ready. The test strips and the overdose reversal drug naloxone — whose brand name is Narcan — with work with most fentanyl analogs.

Don’t use drugs alone. The chance of a fatal overdose is much higher when no one is monitoring a drug user.

Sit upright. It can reduce the risk of slumping forward during an overdose, which can cause an airway obstruction.

Seek treatment. “As with most chronic diseases, addiction is treatable,” reads the release. “While treatment may vary upon an individual’s needs, recovery is possible.”

Learn more about testing drugs to determine whether they contain fentanyl on the Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County’s website.

Learn how to get free naloxone and other harm-reduction supplies on MetroHealth’s Project DAWN website.