MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers with the OSHP Chardon Post were called to the area of SR-528 near mile post 8 around 2:45 p.m. after a light duty truck struck the back end of a minivan that was waiting to make a left turn into a driveway. The minivan then went into the northbound lane where it was hit by an SUV head-on.

Four people who are Amish were inside the minivan, including a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old. The youngest child was reportedly ejected during the crash and was flown directly to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, where they are in critical condition, OSHP said.

The driver of the truck, who was the only person in that vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Four people were also in the SUV, with the driver having to be flown to University Hospitals Cleveland for critical injuries. The three others were all taken to a local hospital.

OSHP said speed and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident, but an investigation is ongoing.