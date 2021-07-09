9 killed in skydiving plane crash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say nine people were killed when a small plane carrying skydivers crashed on Thursday night.

They say the dead included the pilot and eight passengers.

Per-Ove Staberyd (C), chief of the fire department, answers journalists’ questions during a press conference at Orebro Airport on July 9, 2021, following a plane crash at the airport. – Swedish police said that all nine people aboard a small aircraft used for skydiving that crashed near the Orebro airport had died. The small propeller plane, carrying eight skydivers and its pilot, crashed shortly after 7:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Thursday, July 8, 2021 as it was taking off from Orebro airport, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) west of Stockholm. – Sweden OUT (Photo by Jeppe Gustafsson / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JEPPE GUSTAFSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the accident site outside Orebro, which sits 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm.

The Dagens Nyheter newspaper identified the plane as a single-engine, propeller-driven De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. Police are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday.

