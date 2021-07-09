9 killed in skydiving plane crash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Sweden say nine people were killed when a small plane carrying skydivers crashed on Thursday night.

They say the dead included the pilot and eight passengers.

Per-Ove Staberyd (C), chief of the fire department, answers journalists' questions during a press conference at Orebro Airport on July 9, 2021, following a plane crash at the airport.

A spokesperson for the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff.

A Swedish flag flies at half mast outside Orebro Airport on July 9, 2021, following a plane crash at the airport.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the accident site outside Orebro, which sits 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm.

The Dagens Nyheter newspaper identified the plane as a single-engine, propeller-driven De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. Police are scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday.