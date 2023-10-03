**Related Video Above: Popular pizza place from NE Ohio town opens new location.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Pizza Week — one of the few times it’s truly acceptable to eat pizza every day — returns once again this fall.

From Monday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 12, pizza lovers can score 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond. The pies are just $9 (up from $8 last year), but that doesn’t include the cost of drinks or appetizers or tipping your servers/bartenders well.

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:

7 Club Coffee, Beerhead Flats, Big M Pizza, Brewdog Cleveland, Chatty’s Pizzeria, Citizen Pie, Citizen Pie Roman Cafe, Crust, Danny Boys Pizza, Dewey’s Pizza, Geraci’s, Mulberry’s, My Pizzeta, Ohio City Pizzeria, Piccolo Authentic Italian, Pizza Whirl, Ridgewood, Sainato’s at Rivergate and Village Square Pizza.

Geraci’s Pizza. Photo courtesy Cleveland Pizza Week

Big M, Mulberry’s pizza. Photo courtesy Cleveland Pizza Week

Danny Boys pizza. Photo courtesy Cleveland Pizza Week

Piccolo pizza. Photo courtesy Cleveland Pizza Week

Participants are encouraged to track their pizza-eating progress through the helpful use of a app, just as with other events like Cleveland Wing Week.

Eaters who go to four or more participating spots are eligible to win up to $250 in gift cards.

Find out how to best prepare your stomach for Cleveland Pizza Week right here.