9/11 tribute at Edgewater Park dedicated to the fallen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The second annual Flags for Honor tribute is going up Thursday at Edgewater Park.

Starting at 9 a.m., the FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association and others will begin setting up 400 American Flags.

The flags are to honor the heroes, fallen, and loved ones of September 11, 2001.

The 20th anniversary is this Saturday.

2,977 people died in the September 11 attacks, including 344 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers in New York City.

Another law enforcement officer died when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

55 military members died at the Pentagon.

The Flags for Honor display will be up through September 12.

They will be visible from Route 20.

You can also dedicate a flag.

More information on how to do that here.

The group’s goal is 1,000 flags.