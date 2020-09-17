8th graders at Independence Middle School learning remotely after COVID-19 case reported

*Watch the latest update on the pandemic from Gov. DeWine above.*

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Eighth grade students at Independence Middle School have switched to remote learning after a boy tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the superintendent, members of the football team along with those who sat near him in class and two teachers are now in quarantine. The district decided since so many were impacted to cancel in-person classes for the entire grade.

Eighth graders will be able to go back to the building on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The student is currently resting and recovering at home.

