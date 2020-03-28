89 cents a gallon: Drivers flock to Cleveland gas station after seeing price at the pump

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you drove by Speedy’s Grub Shack in Cleveland on Saturday, you may have had to do a double take after seeing the price for gas.

Earlier today, it was just 89 cents a gallon for regular fuel. Yes, you read that right.

“Cheapest in the state! Cheapest gas in USA!!” the gas station wrote on Facebook.

The post quickly went viral with nearly 2,000 shares and many people commenting.

“Wow, I can’t believe that price,” said one user.

According to CNN, retail gas prices have been falling steadily for several weeks because of intensifying recession fears sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and a fight between Russia and Saudi Arabia over their roles as price stabilizers.

US oil prices were down a staggering 24% Wednesday, to $20.37 a barrel. That’s the lowest level since February 2002. The relentless selling is being driven by a crushing combination of excess supply and rapidly shrinking demand.

Two-thirds of all US states are seeing double-digit price drops this week, AAA said. Despite the lower prices, many drivers won’t even get to take advantage of the cheap prices because of travel restrictions and requirements to work from home.

Speedy's Grub Shack is located at 13601 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.












