**Related Video Above: Watch out for lottery scammers online.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winning can be fun, but so far no one has won the ever-growing Powerball jackpot, which is currently the third largest in the game’s history.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $875 million, or $452.2 million in cash.

The weekend winning numbers were:

02, 09, 43, 55, and 57 and Powerball 18. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.