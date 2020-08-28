85-year-old man on mission to pay off mortgage so he can gift home to veteran with disability

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Bud Boyer, 85, knew he was making an unusual pitch when he created a GoFundMe page raising money to give away his home to a veteran with a disability.

“My pitch would be that they’re going to be part of a project to get a wounded or disabled veteran into a house free of charge,” said Boyer.

He wrote, “This is not a scam…prompt response is required as time is not on my side.”

Boyer and his wife, Eileen, who’ve been married for 65 years, said they are ready to move on from their Concord Township home, which backs to a golf course on a quiet cul de sac.

“I told my wife one day wouldn’t it be nice if we could give a vet, disabled vet with a small family our house, yeah, that would be good but we can’t do that,” he said for financial reasons.

Boyer turned to the fundraising site with the goal of raising $200,000 dollars, enough to pay off his mortgage and some expenses towards relocating. He said it would allow him the freedom to work with an organization to help determine a family to give his house.

“I saw it on my grandma’s Facebook page and I was like, ‘Oh no!'” said Sara Boyer.

She said initially she thought her grandparents got scammed before learning it was no joke and her grandfather was serious about his plan.

“They’ll give you the shirt off their back, they’re the nicest most generous people you’ll ever meet,” she said.

Boyer doesn’t have all the details figured out just yet about what he’ll do when his goal is reached but is considering assisted living. He said he hopes someone else will make happy memories in the home.

“I think they’re going to love it because it’s a wide open layout. you can see from the front door all the way to the back to the golf course when you walk in.”

