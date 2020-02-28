84-year-old man loses $150,000 in online dating scam, police now warning others to be careful

ROSWELL, Ga. (WJW) — Police are reminding people to be careful with online dating after an 84-year-old man was scammed out of $150,000.

According to WSB, the victim’s family realized something was wrong when he was admitted to the hospital and began receiving text messages from someone asking for money. He had apparently thought he was dating a woman from Dubai.

“We always preach that you should never send money to anyone you’ve never met and really you shouldn’t be talking to anybody you’ve never met in person,” said Roswell Police Department spokesman Sean Thompson.

Police are now hoping to get help from federal investigators so they can track down the source of the fraud, WSB reports.

“There’s a lot of computer forensics that go into it. We have a lot of resources here at the department, but something like that, especially overseas, we’ll bring in the Feds,” said Thompson.