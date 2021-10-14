84-year-old kills realtor in murder-suicide days after buying home: police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WJW) — An 84-year-old man confessed to shooting and killing his realtor before taking his own life in Virginia last week.

Police in Portsmouth responded to a home at around 6 p.m. Oct 8, according to a release. Albert A. Baglione told police he’d killed Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, 41, and had a weapon in his hand.

After his statement, Baglione closed the door, and police heard a gunshot. Police secured a perimeter around the home and entered to find Baglione had taken his life.

Oelschlegel was found inside the home with a fatal gunshot wound.

WTKR reports neighbors said Baglione had just moved into the home a few days prior.