NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – An 84-year-old man has died after a car crash last month in Huron County.

According to the update from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place at about noon on Monday, Sept. 25 at the intersection of Old State Road and Dublin Road.

Officials say, an 18-year-old from New London did not stop at a stop sign and struck the car of the elderly man from North Fairfield, identified as Lowell Brown.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. Brown was later transported to Cleveland MetroHealth due to the extent of his serious injuries, according to a release from troopers. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in the crash. Officials say the crash remains under investigation.