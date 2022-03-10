84-year-old declared wrongfully imprisoned after 46 years in prison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man who spent nearly 46 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit was officially declared wrongfully imprisoned Thursday.

Isaiah Andrews, 84, was wrongfully convicted of murdering his wife in 1974.

He was awarded a new trial after lawyers with the Innocence Project found investigators had another suspect in the case, which a jury never heard about at the first trial.

His conviction was overturned in 2019, and he was granted a new trial. On October 27, 2021, a jury reached a unanimous not guilty verdict on a single account of aggravated murder, according to a press release from the law firm representing him.

He was declared wrongfully imprisoned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral