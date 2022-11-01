SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An 82-year-old man died over the weekend after his aircraft crashed Friday afternoon, just northeast of an airport.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Richard H. Coles, 82, of Girard, was the small plane’s only occupant. He was flown to a hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries and later died.

A small, single-engine plane flown by an 82-year-old man crashed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, near the Warren Airport in Trumbull County, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

A small, single-engine plane flown by an 82-year-old man crashed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, near the Warren Airport in Trumbull County, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

A small, single-engine plane flown by an 82-year-old man crashed on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, near the Warren Airport in Trumbull County, Ohio. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Coles’ fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft crashed just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Barclay Messerly and Herr Fieldhouse roads, just northeast of the Warren Airport in western Trumbull County.

Troopers suspect the plane experienced a mechanical failure, according to the release, but the incident remains under investigation.

The Warren Airport is privately owned, and caters mostly to aviation enthusiasts, its manager, George Antonell, told FOX 8.

Antonell said he didn’t witness the crash but arrived at the site soon after and interviewed with state troopers. He told FOX 8 he assumed Coles was attempting to land the plane when he crashed, but wasn’t sure.

Antonell said he is “good friends” with Coles, who enjoyed flying as a hobby, and has been doing it for the last 10 years.

According to Antonell, Coles had just finished building the plane.