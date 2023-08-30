NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — An 81-year-old man reported missing earlier this week was found dead near his home, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.

Steve Myers was believed to have left his Newcomerstown home days prior. Family members said they had not spoken to him for several days, and that he was missing from his home.

The man’s remains were found in a wooded area near his home during a large organized search involving numerous local agencies and a group of family and friends, according to an update released just before noon on Wednesday.

Officials do not suspect foul play.

The man was an avid bicyclist “even at his age” and owned many bicycles, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our prayers go out to the family,” Sheriff Orvis Campbell wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post. “Thank you for those who called and provided information while attempting to help.”