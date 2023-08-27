TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An 81-year-old man who suffers from dementia and depression has been reported missing.

According to a press release from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Myers walked away from his Newcomerstown home on Lick Run Road on August 14 around 9:30 a.m. and has not returned.

Myers is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

According to the release, Myers has possibly not taken any of his medication since August 18.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who sees Myers call 911.