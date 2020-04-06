81-year-old man killed in random shooting in Cleveland gas station parking lot, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that killed an 81-year-old man.

According to police, officers were called to Kinsman Road at around 1:10 p.m. Sunday for shots fired in the gas station parking lot.

When officers arrived, they said the 81-year-old man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

He was given first aid and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 911 caller followed the suspect and told police where he was; the suspect was taken into custody on E. 126th St.

Cleveland police said they learned the suspect was walking through the gas station parking lot randomly shooting at people and passing cars.

The suspect is accused of shooting the 81-year-old man multiple times.

A vehicle belonging to someone else was struck by gunfire, but no one else was injured.

The homicide unit is investigating.