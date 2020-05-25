800-pound dinosaur-like sea turtle spotted nesting on a Florida beach

David Rodriguez, UCF Marine Turtle Research Group

INDIALANTIC, Florida (WJW) — Sea turtle nesting season is now in full swing, and just last week, an 800-pound turtle was discovered protecting a nest on the beaches of central Florida.

Any sighting of a leatherback sea turtle is awe-inspiring, but to see such a large one is something to treasure, the University of Central Florida Marine Turtle Research Group, shared in a post last Thursday.

On social media, the research group pointed out that the turtle spotted in Indialantic does look somewhat like a dinosaur.

They also said that if you come upon a turtle nest or a turtle nesting, do leave it alone.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, leatherbacks, which are endangered, can weigh anywhere from 500 pounds to 1,500 pounds.

