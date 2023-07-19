[Editor’s Note: The video above shows the International Space Station flying over NE Ohio in May 2023.]

(WJW) – An 80-year-old adventurer and former Olympian, now diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, will travel to space next month.

Jon Goodwin will climb aboard ‘Galactic 02‘ on August 10. He will be just the second person ever with the condition to travel to space, according to a Virgin Galactic press release.

Also aboard the company’s first private astronaut mission will be a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean, Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers. The two won their seats in a drawing that raised money for the non-profit Space for Humanity, said the release.

All three soon-to-be history makers.

“When I was two years old, just looking up to the skies, I thought, ‘How can I get there?’ But, being from the Caribbean, I didn’t see how something like this would be possible,” said Keisha Schahaff in the release. “The fact that I am here, the first to travel to space from Antigua, shows that space really is becoming more accessible.”

“When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, I was determined not to let it stand in the way of living life to the fullest. And now for me to go to space with Prakinson’s is completely magical,” said Goodwin. “I hope this inspires others facing adversity and shows them that challenges don’t have to inhibit or stop them from pursuing their dreams.”

This will be Virgin Galactic‘s seventh spaceflight and second commercial spaceflight, according to the company’s website.

“The flight highlights two of Virgin Galactic‘s core aspirations – increasing access to space and inspiring people around the world,” said the company’s CEO.

You can learn more about the crew, here, and watch the mission during a live stream on the company’s website at the time of the spaceflight.