MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An 80-year-old man has been reported missing after he left his Lake County Home Friday night and did not return.

According to a press release from the Madison Township Police Department, a statewide endangered missing adult alert has been issued for Woodrow Judd.

Judd drove away from his home on Bayside Drive in Madison around 9 p.m. and has not returned.

According to the release, Judd suffers from memory issues and police are concerned for his safety.

Judd is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing around 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Judd was driving a light green 2010 Honda CRV with Ohio plate number HKG6398 when he drive away Friday night.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see Judd or the vehicle.