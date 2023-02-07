WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Malone Matthews couldn’t wait for his first chance to hang out with his baby brother, Rushane.

But little could Malone have ever known; he’d literally be the first to welcome him into this world.

“After delivering a baby, how much pressure can you put on an 8-year-old,” joked his dad, Malachi Brown.

Malone’s mother, Peilar Mathews says on January 27th, she went to bed experiencing some discomfort but thought it was just a false alarm.

“I thought it was just Braxton hicks. I didn’t realize I was in active labor, so I went to sleep,” shared Matthews.

The next morning, it was clear this was no false alarm.

“When I got up at 5, that’s when they started coming back-to-back,” Matthews explained.

The only person home at the time with Matthews was 8-year-old Malone.

At first, Matthews told her son to call 911, which he did.

“I called the ambulance, then I rushed upstairs to get the towels,” explained Malone.

But before an ambulance could arrive, Malone knew he had to help his mother deliver the newest member of their family.

In fact, the young man who loves playing football, made the play of his life.

“She was like pushing, and I like catch like I caught the baby,” Malone shared.

EMS arrived shortly after the birth, rushing mom and bay to Saint John West Shore in Westlake.

Both are doing well and expect to be able to come home soon.

“A lot of kids would have panicked under pressure. For him to go get towels, call 911, I am very proud of him.”

Malone’s dad says in the past he’s encouraged Malone to think about one day becoming a doctor.

Never could dad have imagined the resume builder Malone would have at age 8.

“I’m just happy Malone stood up and did the right thing. I know he could do it again if he had to, but he probably doesn’t want to. But I know that he can,” explained Brown.

As for Malone, he says he’s proud of himself for another reason.

“Because I did it and the doctors didn’t, save my mom some money,” said Malone.