KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville community in Utah is mourning the loss of one of their own after 8-year-old Macie Hill was hit and killed by a parade float during the annual Kaysville Parade.

“It’s still just hard to even wrap my brain around,” said mother of one, Rachel Dragon.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child,” said the mother of two, Angela Wheeler.

Macie died on America’s Independence Day.

“It just feels surreal,” said Dragon. “You just hear about these things happening and it just feels different when it’s happening so close to home.”

A home is missing a piece now after Hill’s family told ABC4 she was hit and killed by a parade float in the annual Kaysville Parade.

It happened on Main Street Monday morning, followed by the cancellation of the remainder of the parade.

“I have such bad anxiety anyway about anything happening to him or ever at all, it’s just unbelievable to even think about a thing like this happening, especially on a day like today,” said Dragon. “So many spectators and witnesses, I just can’t even imagine the trauma.”

Dragon and Wheeler can empathize with this trauma.

“When I first heard about it … I’m sorry,” said Wheeler. “It hit really close to home because we have a daughter in heaven as well.”

Both have lost a child — an angel child now.

“I just am praying really hard for that family because I kind of know what they are going through,” said Wheeler.

The Hill family is going through the unimaginable but has the support of the community.

“I know a lot of these families personally and I know what a tight-knit community it is and my heart aches for this family,” said Ben Wheeler. “Every time I think about it, I get choked up.”

Dragon was choked up as she held her son Jayvyn in her arms.

“I do always cry,” said Dragon. “I just think it’s all about love and we just have to make sure everyone feels loved and taken care of. We just have to take care of each other.”

A link to Macie’s GoFundMe can be found here.

The campaign remembers the kind of child Macie was:

“Macie Hill, the brightest little light, was tragically taken from us in a devastating accident during the Kaysville Parade on the 4th of July. Macie was the youngest in her family and a princess to her three older brothers and her parents. Macie was full of life and showed joy and love to everyone. Macie’s dad said she loved her Patriot Cheer team. She loved cheering and Macie passed away doing what she loved, being with her team. The family would like to express their thanks to all of the first responders and members of the community who jumped in to help Macie. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Layton Parkway Hospital for the tender care they provided to Macie and to her family in the most devastating of circumstances.

In the coming days, Macie’s family will need to pay for funeral expenses, a headstone, medical facility charges, and counseling for members of the family. This community has already shown an outpouring of love and concern for the Hill family. However, we would ask you to please join us in showing them continued support by donating and sharing this Go Fund Me page. This account has been created with the blessing of the Hill family.

Thank you for your love and support. No parents should have to bury their little princess. Thank you for your thoughts, your prayers, your compassion, and your continued love and support for this family during this tender time and in the challenging days ahead.

For transparency purposes: Jennie Dopp is a neighbor to the Hill family. All funds from this account will be deposited into the Hill’s bank account.“