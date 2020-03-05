Body of missing mother discovered after 8-year-old daughter found wandering in woods

RICEBORO, Ga. (WJW) — An 8-year-old girl walked by herself for miles through the woods in Georgia after being involved in a crash with her mother.

NBC News reports the girl’s mother, Mandi Morehouse, 32, was found dead Tuesday more than a mile from their car, which she’d crashed into a ditch.

Morehouse and her daughter were reported missing after the mother reportedly sent a text saying she was stuck on the side of the road. Authorities believe the crash happened Sunday. It’s not clear where the two were headed.

After the crash, Morehouse and her daughter reportedly got out of their car and looked for help, becoming lost in the woods. NBC News reports Morehouse eventually became unresponsive. Her daughter continued on alone.

“[She] stayed for a second night with her last night in the woods and she said her Mommy was unresponsive this morning and she knew that she needed to walk out somewhere,” Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes told WSAV. “She walked over three or four miles it appears.”

She was found by a resident at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said she helped them locate their car, and her mother’s body was later found at around 6 p.m. using thermal imaging cameras, WSAV reports.

Morehouse’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

